0
Thursday 4 February 2021 - 09:07

Iran DM Warns Against Colonial Plots to Militarize Indian Ocean

Story Code : 914285
Iran DM Warns Against Colonial Plots to Militarize Indian Ocean
In a meeting of defense ministers of the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) in India’s Bangalore, Hatami called for a re-engineering of the world order based on “the emerging power elements and liberation from polarization,” Mehr news agency reported on Thursday.

The Iranian DM said that the tragic events of the last decade have proved that the “prescribed patterns and models of the hegemonic powers have achieved nothing but violence, extremism, terrorism, killing, border disputes, war, insecurity, and destruction.”

In an apparent reference to the administration of former US President Donald Trump, he said: “Everyone could see that how the world can become more dangerous and on the verge of a pandemic of insecurity with the arrival of incompetent, arrogant, outlaw, and seditionist rulers in power, especially in large and influential countries.”

Hatami further referred to the US unlawful and unilateral pullout from international agreements such as the Iran nuclear deal and the Paris climate agreement, saying that the big powers cannot be trusted anymore.

He also pointed to the US assassination of Iran’s Lt. Gen. Qassem Suleimani and Iraqi PMU commander Abu Mahdi Muhandis in his remarks as well as more recently the top Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, condemning “US’ state terrorism.”

He also warned against the US and Israeli attempts to use terrorism as a tool to extend their influence in the region, expressing Iran’s readiness to share its experience in fighting terrorism to the countries of the region.

Elsewhere in his speech, Hatami touched upon the geopolitical importance of Iran, expressing Iran’s willingness to play a more significant and active role in maintaining the security of the Indian Ocean region.
Comment


Featured Stories
Westerners Seek Political Ransom from Syria: Deputy FM
Westerners Seek Political Ransom from Syria: Deputy FM
Albania Detects 1st Case of UK Virus Variant in MKO Camps
Albania Detects 1st Case of UK Virus Variant in MKO Camps
4 February 2021
Netanyahu Again Cancels Scheduled Trips to UAE, Bahrain
Netanyahu Again Cancels Scheduled Trips to UAE, Bahrain
4 February 2021
US ‘Disappointed’ after ICJ Ruling on Iran Sanctions
US ‘Disappointed’ after ICJ Ruling on Iran Sanctions
4 February 2021
Ebbing Tension: US Moves Carrier from Gulf
Ebbing Tension: US Moves Carrier from Gulf
3 February 2021
Israel PM Netanyahu to Visit UAE Next Week
Israel PM Netanyahu to Visit UAE Next Week
3 February 2021
IMF Sent $350 Million in Cash to Myanmar Days before Military Coup
IMF Sent $350 Million in Cash to Myanmar Days before Military Coup
3 February 2021
Iran Installs New Centrifuges at Two Nuclear Sites
Iran Installs New Centrifuges at Two Nuclear Sites
3 February 2021
US Forces ‘Transporting by Choppers’ Daesh Terrorists in Afghanistan: Taliban
US Forces ‘Transporting by Choppers’ Daesh Terrorists in Afghanistan: Taliban
2 February 2021
Emirati Amb. to US: UAE Confident F-35 Jets Sale Will Go Through
Emirati Amb. to US: UAE Confident F-35 Jets Sale Will Go Through
2 February 2021
Lebanese Army Arrests 18 Members of Daesh-Linked Cell
Lebanese Army Arrests 18 Members of Daesh-Linked Cell
2 February 2021
Biden Threatens Myanmar with US Sanctions Over Army Takeover
Biden Threatens Myanmar with US Sanctions Over Army Takeover
2 February 2021
’Direct Action’ Against Iran’s Nuclear Program on The Table: Israeli War Minister
’Direct Action’ Against Iran’s Nuclear Program on The Table: Israeli War Minister
1 February 2021