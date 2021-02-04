Iran DM Warns Against Colonial Plots to Militarize Indian Ocean

Islam Times - Iran’s Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami has warned against colonial powers’ plots to militarize the Indian Ocean region.

In a meeting of defense ministers of the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) in India’s Bangalore, Hatami called for a re-engineering of the world order based on “the emerging power elements and liberation from polarization,” Mehr news agency reported on Thursday.The Iranian DM said that the tragic events of the last decade have proved that the “prescribed patterns and models of the hegemonic powers have achieved nothing but violence, extremism, terrorism, killing, border disputes, war, insecurity, and destruction.”In an apparent reference to the administration of former US President Donald Trump, he said: “Everyone could see that how the world can become more dangerous and on the verge of a pandemic of insecurity with the arrival of incompetent, arrogant, outlaw, and seditionist rulers in power, especially in large and influential countries.”Hatami further referred to the US unlawful and unilateral pullout from international agreements such as the Iran nuclear deal and the Paris climate agreement, saying that the big powers cannot be trusted anymore.He also pointed to the US assassination of Iran’s Lt. Gen. Qassem Suleimani and Iraqi PMU commander Abu Mahdi Muhandis in his remarks as well as more recently the top Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, condemning “US’ state terrorism.”He also warned against the US and Israeli attempts to use terrorism as a tool to extend their influence in the region, expressing Iran’s readiness to share its experience in fighting terrorism to the countries of the region.Elsewhere in his speech, Hatami touched upon the geopolitical importance of Iran, expressing Iran’s willingness to play a more significant and active role in maintaining the security of the Indian Ocean region.