Westerners Seek Political Ransom from Syria: Deputy FM

Islam Times - The Syrian deputy foreign minister said that western countries are using the so-called "chemical" case to exert political pressure and blackmail to justify their crimes and aggression against Syria.

Bashar al-Jaafari made the remarks at a virtual meeting of the UN Security Council on Wednesday on Syria's chemical weapons.He added that western countries continue to abuse the international organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons and the so-called "chemical case" as a weapon in the imposed war against Syria.Syria's permanent representative to the United Nations, referring to Syria’s accession to the Chemical Weapons Convention in 2013, noted: "Syria has no chemical weapons since 2014, and this issue has been confirmed in the UN report."