Thursday 4 February 2021 - 10:47

Westerners Seek Political Ransom from Syria: Deputy FM

Bashar al-Jaafari made the remarks at a virtual meeting of the UN Security Council on Wednesday on Syria's chemical weapons.

He added that western countries continue to abuse the international organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons and the so-called "chemical case" as a weapon in the imposed war against Syria.

Syria's permanent representative to the United Nations, referring to Syria’s accession to the Chemical Weapons Convention in 2013, noted: "Syria has no chemical weapons since 2014, and this issue has been confirmed in the UN report."
