Islam Times - The situation in Yemen is the biggest humanitarian disaster in the world, a Pentagon spokesman said.

Pentagon Spokesman John Kirby, in an exclusive interview with Al Jazeera, described the situation in Yemen as the largest humanitarian disaster in the world currently, and we are aware of that.He said that US President Joe Biden wants to “review our contributions in support of Saudi Arabia’s offensive operations in Yemen.”He added that when we provide support to our partners, it should be in line with our interests and values.