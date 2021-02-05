UAE, Israeli Envoys Meet in US, Discuss Normalization Deal

Islam Times - The United Arab Emirates’ ambassador to the US, Yousef Al-Otaiba, discussed normalization deal with Israeli Ambassador in Washington Gilad Erdan.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the UAE Embassy in US announced that Al-Otaiba and Erdan discussed the so-called Abraham Accords and opportunities for future collaboration.“Today, Ambassador Al Otaiba met with his @IsraelinUSA counterpart Ambassador @giladerdan1,” wrote the embassy.“They discussed the positive impact the #AbrahamAccords have already had for the region as well as opportunities for future collaboration between the UAE and Israel.”The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain signed normalization agreements with the Zionist entity at the White House in September 2020.