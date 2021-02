Islam Times - A security source said on Friday that 16 security force members were killed and two more were wounded in a Taliban attack on their outpost in Khan Abad district in the northern province of Kunduz on Thursday night.

The attack happened in Tap-e-Akhtar area in Khan Abad district, said Rabbani Rabbani, member of the provincial council in Kunduz, Tolo News reported.He said two security force members were taken hostage during the Taliban attack.A security source said that a local force unit supported by the National Directorate of Security.More details on the attack are not available so far.This is while the Taliban have not yet commented on the news.