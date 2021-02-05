Ansarullah: Establishment of Peace Possible if Aggression, Siege Ends

Islam Times - The Yemeni Ansarullah revolutionary movement confirmed that the establishment of peace in the war-hit country would only be possible if the US-backed Saudi-led coalition that has been attacking the impoverished nation over the past many years ended its attacks and a concomitant siege.

The movement’s spokesman Mohammed Abdul-Salam, who is also the head of the Yemeni National Salvation Government’s negotiation team, confirmed that the “Establishment of peace in Yemen depends on cessation of the aggression and annulment of the siege.”The coalition began its aggression against Yemen in March 2015 to restore Saudi Arabia’s favorite officials there. The officials had fled the country earlier amid a power crisis, refusing to stay behind and negotiate.“The great Yemeni nation’s epic resistance has led the aggressors’ choice for aggression and blockade to a heavy defeat,” Abdul-Salam noted.He underlined his country’s deterrent missile power that it has been deploying successfully against the coalition’s attacks, reiterating that Yemen would only stop using the firepower if the coalition ended its war and the siege that it has been simultaneously enforcing against Yemen.The official’s remarks came after US National Security Advisor Jack Sullivan said US President Joe Biden was to announce an end to Washington’s support for the war.Sullivan reminded that Biden had pledged to do so during his presidential campaign. He claimed that the US president would even step further after the announcement by trying to deploy a more active diplomacy towards resolution of the conflict.