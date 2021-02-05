Pentagon to Review Deployment of Military Across World

Islam Times - US War Secretary Lloyd Austin announced on Thursday that the Pentagon will review the deployment of the US military around the world.

"At the direction of the President, the Department will therefore conduct a global force posture review of US military footprint, resources, strategy, and missions," Austin said in a statement on late Thursday.He further added that the review of US military presence abroad will be conducted in consultation with allies."We will consult our allies and partners as we conduct this review," Austin said.The Wall Street Journal reported last week that the Biden administration may revise the number of troops in Afghanistan and Iraq, noting that the revision might go upward or downward. According to the report, the remaining US contingent may be too small to wage counter-terrorism operations and train local forces. However, sending more troops would be "politically perilous," it said.However, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said that the administration has not yet decided on its military postures in either Iraq, or Afghanistan.Prior to his confirmation to the office, Austin said that he will review US force presence in the Middle East to address challenges – "including from China and Russia." He also said that he would revise the Trump administration's decision to pull out a significant number of US troops from Germany.On Thursday, US President Joe Biden officially announced that the US is halting any removal of US forces from Germany.