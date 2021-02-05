0
Friday 5 February 2021 - 10:42

EU Claims Half of Afghans Need Humanitarian Aid amid Rising Violence

Story Code : 914464
EU Claims Half of Afghans Need Humanitarian Aid amid Rising Violence
According to reports, Janez Lenarcic, the European commissioner for crisis management, made the claim as he visited the war-ravaged country’s capital of Kabul on Wednesday.

Lenarcic said the EU had planned to provide $38.5 million for humanitarian projects in Afghanistan in 2021.

“Increasing violence and conflict is the main cause for the humanitarian need in this country,” Lenarcic said. “We very much hope and call for an immediate, unconditional and comprehensive ceasefire.”

The EU official also called on the Afghan warring sides “to understand that allowing for full and unimpeded humanitarian access is their obligation under humanitarian law.”

Since September last year, the Afghan government has been negotiating with the Taliban militant group to end fighting. Insecurity and violence, however, continue to take a heavy toll across Afghanistan.

Even during the winter months, fighting has occurred around the country along with a wave of assassinations targeting government officials and civil society members.

On Wednesday, a blast in the Afghan capital killed a police officer, and unidentified attackers claimed the lives of a religious leader in the southern city of Kandahar and a judge in the eastern city of Jalalabad.
Comment


Featured Stories
Westerners Seek Political Ransom from Syria: Deputy FM
Westerners Seek Political Ransom from Syria: Deputy FM
Albania Detects 1st Case of UK Virus Variant in MKO Camps
Albania Detects 1st Case of UK Virus Variant in MKO Camps
4 February 2021
Netanyahu Again Cancels Scheduled Trips to UAE, Bahrain
Netanyahu Again Cancels Scheduled Trips to UAE, Bahrain
4 February 2021
US ‘Disappointed’ after ICJ Ruling on Iran Sanctions
US ‘Disappointed’ after ICJ Ruling on Iran Sanctions
4 February 2021
Ebbing Tension: US Moves Carrier from Gulf
Ebbing Tension: US Moves Carrier from Gulf
3 February 2021
Israel PM Netanyahu to Visit UAE Next Week
Israel PM Netanyahu to Visit UAE Next Week
3 February 2021
IMF Sent $350 Million in Cash to Myanmar Days before Military Coup
IMF Sent $350 Million in Cash to Myanmar Days before Military Coup
3 February 2021
Iran Installs New Centrifuges at Two Nuclear Sites
Iran Installs New Centrifuges at Two Nuclear Sites
3 February 2021
US Forces ‘Transporting by Choppers’ Daesh Terrorists in Afghanistan: Taliban
US Forces ‘Transporting by Choppers’ Daesh Terrorists in Afghanistan: Taliban
2 February 2021
Emirati Amb. to US: UAE Confident F-35 Jets Sale Will Go Through
Emirati Amb. to US: UAE Confident F-35 Jets Sale Will Go Through
2 February 2021
Lebanese Army Arrests 18 Members of Daesh-Linked Cell
Lebanese Army Arrests 18 Members of Daesh-Linked Cell
2 February 2021
Biden Threatens Myanmar with US Sanctions Over Army Takeover
Biden Threatens Myanmar with US Sanctions Over Army Takeover
2 February 2021
’Direct Action’ Against Iran’s Nuclear Program on The Table: Israeli War Minister
’Direct Action’ Against Iran’s Nuclear Program on The Table: Israeli War Minister
1 February 2021