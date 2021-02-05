EU Claims Half of Afghans Need Humanitarian Aid amid Rising Violence

Islam Times - A senior European Union (EU) official has claimed that half of the Afghan civilian population is in need of humanitarian aid amid rising violence in Afghanistan.

According to reports, Janez Lenarcic, the European commissioner for crisis management, made the claim as he visited the war-ravaged country’s capital of Kabul on Wednesday.Lenarcic said the EU had planned to provide $38.5 million for humanitarian projects in Afghanistan in 2021.“Increasing violence and conflict is the main cause for the humanitarian need in this country,” Lenarcic said. “We very much hope and call for an immediate, unconditional and comprehensive ceasefire.”The EU official also called on the Afghan warring sides “to understand that allowing for full and unimpeded humanitarian access is their obligation under humanitarian law.”Since September last year, the Afghan government has been negotiating with the Taliban militant group to end fighting. Insecurity and violence, however, continue to take a heavy toll across Afghanistan.Even during the winter months, fighting has occurred around the country along with a wave of assassinations targeting government officials and civil society members.On Wednesday, a blast in the Afghan capital killed a police officer, and unidentified attackers claimed the lives of a religious leader in the southern city of Kandahar and a judge in the eastern city of Jalalabad.