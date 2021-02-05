Hamas: We Will not Allow Israel to Interfere in Palestinian Elections

Islam Times - The leader of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement in the Gaza Strip stressed that the movement would never allow the Israel regime to interfere in the Palestinian election process.

leader Yahya al- Sinwar stressed the need to hold Palestinian elections away from Israel regime intervention." I send a message to the Israeli leaders that we in the Hamas movement will never allow it to interfere in the election process," Al-Arabi Al-Jadeed reported, quoting al-Sinwar.Al-Sinwar's warning apparently followed an internal meeting between members of the group held for the Palestinian elections."If [the Israel regime] intends to interfere in our election process, we will disrupt its calculations and destroy their electoral process," he added.Al-Sinwar also said that one of the natural and simple rights of the Palestinian people was to take care of their internal situation.The head of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas, set a date for parliamentary, presidential and national council elections in late December, and announced in a decree that parliamentary elections would be held on May 22, 2021, and the presidential election on July 31 and the National Assembly will be held on August 31.