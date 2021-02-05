0
Friday 5 February 2021 - 10:49

UNSC Demands Myanmar Coup Leaders to Free Suu Kyi

The 15-member UN Security Council released a statement on Thursday stressing the “need to uphold democratic institutions and processes, refrain from violence, and fully respect human rights, fundamental freedoms and the rule of law.”

US President Joe Biden said the military should step down as the administration considered slapping sanctions on the generals responsible for Monday’s coup in the Southeast Asian country.

Streets in the commercial capital Yangon echoed again overnight with the clanging of tin pots as people denounced the military takeover, while teachers became the latest to join a widening campaign of civil disobedience.

“We only support the elected government and we will always stand with them,” university lecturer Nwe Thazin said. “We absolutely don’t accept the government which took power by force.”

Myanmar’s long and troubled transition to democracy was derailed on Monday when army commander Min Aung Hlaing took power, citing alleged irregularities in a November election that Aung San Suu Kyi’s party won in a landslide. The electoral commission has said the vote was fair.

Over 140 people have been detained since the coup, including activists, lawmakers, and officials, Myanmar’s Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) said.
