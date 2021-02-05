US Endless Support to ’Israel’: Joint Air Drills to Face Ballistic Missiles

Islam Times - As part of the continuous US ultimate support to the apartheid entity, "Israeli" armies and the United States European Command [EUCOM] this week launched a joint air defense exercise, dubbed "Juniper Falcon".

"The exercise is designed to improve interoperability between the armies and ensure that US and ‘Israeli’ forces are ready and prepared to respond to any eventuality, especially those involving ballistic missile defense," EUCOM said in a press release.Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the exercise, which was officially launched on Wednesday, will take place largely remotely, with "Israeli" troops in Occupied Palestine and US military personnel in Germany and the United States."The exercise simulates various scenarios in which ‘Israel’ is threatened with attack from ballistic missiles and other air threats. It aims to strengthen cooperation, coordination and mutual learning between the two armies, to improve their preparedness, to jointly defend themselves against various threats," the "Israeli" army declared in a statement.