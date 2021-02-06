0
Saturday 6 February 2021 - 08:07

“Israeli” Military Drones Dropping Like Flies in Enemy Territory

On Sunday, a military spokesperson reported that an army unit operating near besieged Gaza lost one of the drones it was flying as part of a mission.

Then on Monday, another “Israeli” drone fell into enemy hands, when the “Israeli” army forces lost the small unmanned aircraft vehicle over Lebanon.

Initially reported by Hezbollah, the capture of the advanced equipment was later confirmed by the “Israeli” entity.

An “Israeli” military spokesperson told The Media Line that the drone “fell in the course of military activity,” but did not specify whether its drop was caused by a technical malfunction or by enemy interception.

“There is no concern of sensitive information being leaked,” the spokesperson said.

The entity’s military is estimated to operate many dozens of drones of different sizes and with different features, costing anywhere from a few thousand dollars to tens of thousands of dollars.

The UAV’s ability to operate beneath radar detection level yet unnoticed by those on the ground makes it a unique and essential part of any military arsenal these days.

While this is not the first time the entity has lost a military drone midflight, the three successive events have raised concern over possible operational snags.

Hezbollah and Hamas don’t have the most advanced intercepting capabilities, military experts told The Media Line Tuesday, but not being able to operate freely is something the entity must look into and fix as soon as possible.

“Once your drone is in the wrong hands, there is definitely useful information that can be gleaned from it,” Asaf Lebovitz, vice president of sales at Skylock, a company that designs anti-drone technology which is part of the Avnon Group, told The Media Line.

“You have forensic data: You can tell where the drone had been flying, what its course was, where it took off from inside ‘Israel’, where it was sent to gather information. It enables you to find out what the other side was interested in,” Lebovitz said.
