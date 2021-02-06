Trump Plotting A Campaign Revenge Tour Targeting GOP Defectors After Senate Impeachment Trial

Islam Times - A Donald Trump comeback tour is in the works once he’s beyond a second Senate impeachment trial, Business Insider learned.

That’s the strategy emerging out of Mar-a-Lago, the Trump-owned private club in South Florida where the former president now lives. Trump and his small post-White House team are holed up there planning out potential trips to campaign against Republicans who voted in support of his removal from office, according to 6 people close to the former president.“I’m sure he wants to get out a roulette wheel with all their faces on it,” said one of the Republicans who remains tight with Trump.For now, the ex-president is shying from the spotlight as House Democrats prepare to make their case next week on the Senate floor that he bears direct responsibility for his supporters leading a deadly riot at the US Capitol on January 6th.Nobody in Trump’s orbit believes he will ultimately be convicted by the Senate. That would require a two-thirds vote, something that has never happened before to a current or former president in more than 230 years of American history.But Trump and his staff also know they need to be careful before the Senate trial. They’re getting advice that it’s not the right moment for him to go back out in public quite yet delivering stemwinding diatribes at campaign rallies targeting incumbent Republicans.“Even he recognizes that we have Trump fatigue,” said the Republican close to Trump, adding, “Even he knows that you can get overexposed, and he wore the electorate out. And that was part of the problem. He clearly wore the country out with his behavior between the election and the inauguration.”“Honestly, Twitter did him a favor,” the Republican added, referring to the social media company’s lifetime ban on the now-former president.Minus that free megaphone, some Trump advisors are pushing him to speak publicly as soon as possible. They’re concerned that he may be losing his grip on the GOP the longer he stays quiet. And there’s an argument that Trump staying silent for too long could undermine his chances to be a serious contender to once again secure the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, a former Trump campaign advisor noted.The Republican electorate for now still seems to be squarely with Trump.Roughly three quarters of Republican voters (76 percent) still believe Trump’s incorrect claim that the election was stolen from him, according to a Quinnipiac University poll released Thursday.A little less than half of all voters said Trump shouldn’t be convicted for his role inciting the January 6 riot.Trump celebrated his first impeachment acquittal last February at the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington DC, where he held aloft copies of major newspapers sporting banner headlines proclaiming his survival. After that Senate trial, though, Trump only had one Republican to attack for crossing party lines to convict him: Mitt Romney.The numbers are already larger this time around.