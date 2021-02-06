0
Saturday 6 February 2021 - 08:17

Erdogan Says US, France Cannot Interfere in Turkey's Affairs

Story Code : 914635
Erdogan Says US, France Cannot Interfere in Turkey
Speaking to reporters following Friday prayers at the Hazreti Ali Mosque in Istanbul's Üsküdar district, Erdogan said the incident at Boğaziçi should not be considered as mass student protests, Daily Sabah reported.

"There are no issues in the other 206 universities throughout the country, both in terms of education and infrastructure, but only Boğaziçi University turned into an issue," he said.

"They will not be able to transform the matter into something like the Gezi incidents," Erdogan said, as he reiterated that some political actors like the pro-PKK Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) have been exploiting the issue.

"No one has the right to terrorize our science centers, and we will not allow it," Erdogan also said.

The president noted that the US and France are in no place to interfere in Turkey’s internal affairs.

"They should look in the mirror before criticizing Turkey," he said, as he criticized French President Emmanuel Macron for his poor handling of the Yellow Vest protests, and the US for its use of disproportional violence against peaceful protesters during the Black Lives Matter protests.

The Foreign Ministry on Thursday also criticized the US' recent statement about the protests over the appointment of a new rector at Boğaziçi University, saying that it is nobody’s place to interfere in the internal affairs of Turkey.

Boğaziçi University, one of the most prestigious higher education institutions in Turkey, became the center of violent protests last month after the appointment of Melih Bulu as the rector.
Related Stories
Lebanese Protest Against US Intervention in Lebanon's Affairs
Islam Times - Hundreds of Lebanese gathered near the US embassy in Lebanon on Sunday to protest against US intervention in Lebanon's affairs, Al ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Westerners Seek Political Ransom from Syria: Deputy FM
Westerners Seek Political Ransom from Syria: Deputy FM
Albania Detects 1st Case of UK Virus Variant in MKO Camps
Albania Detects 1st Case of UK Virus Variant in MKO Camps
4 February 2021
Netanyahu Again Cancels Scheduled Trips to UAE, Bahrain
Netanyahu Again Cancels Scheduled Trips to UAE, Bahrain
4 February 2021
US ‘Disappointed’ after ICJ Ruling on Iran Sanctions
US ‘Disappointed’ after ICJ Ruling on Iran Sanctions
4 February 2021
Ebbing Tension: US Moves Carrier from Gulf
Ebbing Tension: US Moves Carrier from Gulf
3 February 2021
Israel PM Netanyahu to Visit UAE Next Week
Israel PM Netanyahu to Visit UAE Next Week
3 February 2021
IMF Sent $350 Million in Cash to Myanmar Days before Military Coup
IMF Sent $350 Million in Cash to Myanmar Days before Military Coup
3 February 2021
Iran Installs New Centrifuges at Two Nuclear Sites
Iran Installs New Centrifuges at Two Nuclear Sites
3 February 2021
US Forces ‘Transporting by Choppers’ Daesh Terrorists in Afghanistan: Taliban
US Forces ‘Transporting by Choppers’ Daesh Terrorists in Afghanistan: Taliban
2 February 2021
Emirati Amb. to US: UAE Confident F-35 Jets Sale Will Go Through
Emirati Amb. to US: UAE Confident F-35 Jets Sale Will Go Through
2 February 2021
Lebanese Army Arrests 18 Members of Daesh-Linked Cell
Lebanese Army Arrests 18 Members of Daesh-Linked Cell
2 February 2021
Biden Threatens Myanmar with US Sanctions Over Army Takeover
Biden Threatens Myanmar with US Sanctions Over Army Takeover
2 February 2021
’Direct Action’ Against Iran’s Nuclear Program on The Table: Israeli War Minister
’Direct Action’ Against Iran’s Nuclear Program on The Table: Israeli War Minister
1 February 2021