Islam Times - The Lebanese army reported on Friday an Israeli violation of the maritime borders off Ras Naqoura, noting a military boat for the Zionist enemy infiltrated for around 333 meters within the Lebanon’s international waters.

In a statement, the Lebanese army added that the enemy’s soldiers tossed a flare bomb over the indicated maritime spot, adding that the Zionist violation is being followed up with the UNIFIL Command.Meanwhile, 20 Israeli soldiers, crossed the technical fence in the Kroum al-Sharaqi locality in Mays al-Jabal, and surveyed the area without trespassing the Blue Line, NNA reported on Friday.