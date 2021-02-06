0
Saturday 6 February 2021 - 12:07

Syrian Protesters Denounce QSD Malpractices in Hasaka Countryside

Story Code : 914683
Local sources told SANA that the protestors demanded QSD militia to get out of their region and the militia’s crimes against the people stop.

The protesters also denounced kidnapping of their youths and coercively recruiting them by the militia and urged the QSD militants to return them to their families.

The sources added that the locals blocked the roads with burning tires and expelled QSD militia vehicles from their village and threw stones at them.

Earlier this week, a Syrian policeman was injured in Hasaka city after he was attack by US-backed QSD militia at one of its checkpoints in the city.

Hasaka Health Director Dr Essa Khalaf told SANA that policeman, Hasan al-Khudher, was admitted to al-Lua’lu’a Health Center with injuries in the chest and head after QSD beat him at al-Nashwa checkpoint affiliated to it.
