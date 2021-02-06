0
Saturday 6 February 2021 - 12:09

US State Department Approves First Potential Weapons Sales under Biden

Story Code : 914684
US State Department Approves First Potential Weapons Sales under Biden
The sales are the first foreign military sales to be announced since US President Joe Biden took office, but since sales take months to process, the genesis of the deals likely dates back to the Trump administration.

Since taking office, the Biden administration temporarily paused some pending arms sales to US allies like Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates in order to review them, despite having been approved by the Trump administration.

The Pentagon’s Defense Security Cooperation Agency notified Congress of the possible sales to Chile and NATO on Friday, Reuters reported.

The NATO Communications and Information Agency package includes 517 AN/PRC-158 Manpack UHF SATCOM radio systems for field communications, with an estimated cost of up to $65 million, including training and spares.

Separately, Chile could buy as many as 16 Standard Missile-2 (SM-2) Block IIIA missiles, supporting equipment, spares and training for $85 million, the Pentagon said. SM-2 missiles are considered medium-range and are often used by ships against enemy aircraft.

Despite approval by the State Department, the notification does not indicate that a contract has been signed or that negotiations have concluded.

Raytheon Technologies was the prime contractor for the weapons.
Comment


Featured Stories
Bomb Plot against Venezuelan National Assembly Averted
Bomb Plot against Venezuelan National Assembly Averted
ICC Paves Way to Probe “Israeli” Military Actions in Palestinian Territories under Its Jurisdiction
ICC Paves Way to Probe “Israeli” Military Actions in Palestinian Territories under Its Jurisdiction
6 February 2021
UAE Drastically Cut Funding for Palestinian Refugees in 2020
UAE Drastically Cut Funding for Palestinian Refugees in 2020
6 February 2021
Biden Administration Reverses Trump’s Terrorist Designation of Yemen’s Ansarullah
Biden Administration Reverses Trump’s Terrorist Designation of Yemen’s Ansarullah
6 February 2021
Westerners Seek Political Ransom from Syria: Deputy FM
Westerners Seek Political Ransom from Syria: Deputy FM
4 February 2021
Albania Detects 1st Case of UK Virus Variant in MKO Camps
Albania Detects 1st Case of UK Virus Variant in MKO Camps
4 February 2021
Netanyahu Again Cancels Scheduled Trips to UAE, Bahrain
Netanyahu Again Cancels Scheduled Trips to UAE, Bahrain
4 February 2021
US ‘Disappointed’ after ICJ Ruling on Iran Sanctions
US ‘Disappointed’ after ICJ Ruling on Iran Sanctions
4 February 2021
Ebbing Tension: US Moves Carrier from Gulf
Ebbing Tension: US Moves Carrier from Gulf
3 February 2021
Israel PM Netanyahu to Visit UAE Next Week
Israel PM Netanyahu to Visit UAE Next Week
3 February 2021
IMF Sent $350 Million in Cash to Myanmar Days before Military Coup
IMF Sent $350 Million in Cash to Myanmar Days before Military Coup
3 February 2021
Iran Installs New Centrifuges at Two Nuclear Sites
Iran Installs New Centrifuges at Two Nuclear Sites
3 February 2021
US Forces ‘Transporting by Choppers’ Daesh Terrorists in Afghanistan: Taliban
US Forces ‘Transporting by Choppers’ Daesh Terrorists in Afghanistan: Taliban
2 February 2021