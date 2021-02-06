0
Saturday 6 February 2021 - 12:47

Zionist Officials Afraid of Arrest Following ICC Move

Haaretz newspaper revealed that the regime is currently preparing a secret list of 200 to 300 officials, who will be asked not to travel abroad, fearing that they will be arrested following the court's decision, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported.

The newspaper added that the list includes the current Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, current and former security ministers, and people who are currently or have previously held the positions of chief of staff of the army and the head of the Shin Bet security service, as well as senior officers and others of lower levels.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has confirmed that the territories occupied by Israel in the 1967 Arab–Israeli War are subject to its jurisdiction, paving the way for The Hague-based intergovernmental organization to open a war crimes investigation into Israeli military actions.

“Today, Pre-Trial Chamber I of ICC decided, by the majority, that the Court's territorial jurisdiction in the Situation in Palestine, a State party to the ICC Rome Statute, extends to the territories occupied by Israel since 1967,” ICC said in a statement on Friday.

Meanwhile, the prime minister of the Palestinian Authority hailed the ICC decision as a "victory of justice and humanity". Mohammad Shtayyeh said the decision carried the message that crimes committed would not be dropped due to prescription and that perpetrators would not go unpunished.

Shtayyeh asked the ICC to speed up the judicial process regarding crimes committed by the Israeli regime during three wars against Gaza, as well as regarding Palestinian detainees in Israeli jails and illegal Israeli settlements.
