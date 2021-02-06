Biden Weighs Easing Iran’s Pain Without Lifting Key Sanctions

Islam Times - The Biden administration is weighing ways to ease Iran’s financial pain without lifting crushing economic sanctions — including on oil sales — as a step toward reviving the 2015 nuclear deal abandoned by former President Donald Trump.

Some options U.S. officials are debating include providing backing for International Monetary Fund lending to Tehran for coronavirus relief and easing up on sanctions that have stymied international coronavirus aid from getting into Iran, according to four people familiar with the administration’s thinking. Such moves could be justified on humanitarian grounds.President Joe Biden could also sign an executive order reversing Trump’s decision to quit the multinational deal, according to the people. But issuing sanctions waivers to allow Iran to sell oil on the international market isn’t currently under serious consideration, according to the people.