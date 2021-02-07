0
Sunday 7 February 2021 - 00:22

Chile Party Says US 'Sponsor of State Terrorism', Blasts 'Aggression'

In the final days of Donald Trump’s presidency, his administration announced it was returning Cuba to the US list of state sponsors of terrorism, presstv reported.

Cuba immediately condemned the US’ “hypocritical and cynical” move last month.

On Friday, the Chilean Communist Party (PC) denounced “the dark maneuver of the US State Department,” and demanded “respect and the cessation of aggression against Cuba”.

It described the US as “a historical sponsor of state terrorism and destabilization in several countries” while Cuba, it said, is a nation whose main hallmark is its absolute solidarity with the peoples of the whole world.

The United States, it said, is a “direct author of the worst crimes against humanity”.

The Chilean political party further said that Washington “is well known to Latin Americans and especially to the Chilean people, for its recognized presence in the establishment of fascist dictatorships such as that of Pinochet in 1973”.

Only nine days before Trump left office, his Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had said Cuba was being blacklisted for “repeatedly providing support for acts of international terrorism” by harboring US fugitives as well as Colombian rebel leaders.

Washington and Havana severed relations in 1961 during the Cold War. Cuba has been under a US economic blockade for over 60 years.

In 2015, the US, under former President Barack Obama, restored diplomatic relations with Cuba, but Trump began to partially roll back the historic rapprochement as soon as he took office in early 2017.

His administration also tightened the decades-old US trade sanctions on Cuba in a renewed attempt to force the country to “reform”.
