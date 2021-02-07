Saudi Arabia Vows to Continue Its Operations in Yemen

Islam Times - Saudi regime has desperately announced that the kingdom will continue its military offensive against Yemen despite the US decision to end support for the military campaign in the impoverished country.

The comments by Saudi Arabia's Deputy Defence Minister Prince Khalid Bin Salman came in response to US President Joe Biden's decision to end US support for the kingdom's military campaign in Yemen.Rights groups have condemned the continued massacre of Yemenis, especially women and children, by the Saudi coalition, as well as the continuing siege of the country.Bin Salman, however, claimed: "We look forward to continuing working with our American partners to alleviate the humanitarian situation and find a solution to the Yemen crisis."According to Anadolu news agency, he also reaffirmed the kingdom's commitment to supporting diplomatic efforts to reach a comprehensive settlement in Yemen based on the Persian Gulf Arab states' initiative, United Nations (UN) Security Council Resolution 2216, and the outcomes of the Yemeni national dialogue.On Thursday, Biden declared in his first foreign policy speech, stating: "This war has to end."At the same time, the new US president named veteran diplomat Timothy Lenderking as the US' first envoy to Yemen.Since the formation of the Saudi-led Arab Coalition in Yemen in 2015, the US has offered support to the coalition by providing military, intelligence, and logistic support.According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, the conflict in Yemen has claimed the lives of 233,000 people.