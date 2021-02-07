0
Sunday 7 February 2021 - 00:54

Saudi Arabia Vows to Continue Its Operations in Yemen

Story Code : 914800
Saudi Arabia Vows to Continue Its Operations in Yemen
The comments by Saudi Arabia's Deputy Defence Minister Prince Khalid Bin Salman came in response to US President Joe Biden's decision to end US support for the kingdom's military campaign in Yemen.

Rights groups have condemned the continued massacre of Yemenis, especially women and children, by the Saudi coalition, as well as the continuing siege of the country.

Bin Salman, however, claimed: "We look forward to continuing working with our American partners to alleviate the humanitarian situation and find a solution to the Yemen crisis."

According to Anadolu news agency, he also reaffirmed the kingdom's commitment to supporting diplomatic efforts to reach a comprehensive settlement in Yemen based on the Persian Gulf Arab states' initiative, United Nations (UN) Security Council Resolution 2216, and the outcomes of the Yemeni national dialogue.

On Thursday, Biden declared in his first foreign policy speech, stating: "This war has to end."

At the same time, the new US president named veteran diplomat Timothy Lenderking as the US' first envoy to Yemen.

Since the formation of the Saudi-led Arab Coalition in Yemen in 2015, the US has offered support to the coalition by providing military, intelligence, and logistic support.

According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, the conflict in Yemen has claimed the lives of 233,000 people.
Comment


Featured Stories
Bomb Plot against Venezuelan National Assembly Averted
Bomb Plot against Venezuelan National Assembly Averted
ICC Paves Way to Probe “Israeli” Military Actions in Palestinian Territories under Its Jurisdiction
ICC Paves Way to Probe “Israeli” Military Actions in Palestinian Territories under Its Jurisdiction
6 February 2021
UAE Drastically Cut Funding for Palestinian Refugees in 2020
UAE Drastically Cut Funding for Palestinian Refugees in 2020
6 February 2021
Biden Administration Reverses Trump’s Terrorist Designation of Yemen’s Ansarullah
Biden Administration Reverses Trump’s Terrorist Designation of Yemen’s Ansarullah
6 February 2021
Westerners Seek Political Ransom from Syria: Deputy FM
Westerners Seek Political Ransom from Syria: Deputy FM
4 February 2021
Albania Detects 1st Case of UK Virus Variant in MKO Camps
Albania Detects 1st Case of UK Virus Variant in MKO Camps
4 February 2021
Netanyahu Again Cancels Scheduled Trips to UAE, Bahrain
Netanyahu Again Cancels Scheduled Trips to UAE, Bahrain
4 February 2021
US ‘Disappointed’ after ICJ Ruling on Iran Sanctions
US ‘Disappointed’ after ICJ Ruling on Iran Sanctions
4 February 2021
Ebbing Tension: US Moves Carrier from Gulf
Ebbing Tension: US Moves Carrier from Gulf
3 February 2021
Israel PM Netanyahu to Visit UAE Next Week
Israel PM Netanyahu to Visit UAE Next Week
3 February 2021
IMF Sent $350 Million in Cash to Myanmar Days before Military Coup
IMF Sent $350 Million in Cash to Myanmar Days before Military Coup
3 February 2021
Iran Installs New Centrifuges at Two Nuclear Sites
Iran Installs New Centrifuges at Two Nuclear Sites
3 February 2021
US Forces ‘Transporting by Choppers’ Daesh Terrorists in Afghanistan: Taliban
US Forces ‘Transporting by Choppers’ Daesh Terrorists in Afghanistan: Taliban
2 February 2021