Sunday 7 February 2021 - 10:29

Iran to Return to JCPOA Commitments If All US Sanctions Lifted in Practice: Ayatollah Khamanei

Story Code : 914853
Iran to Return to JCPOA Commitments If All US Sanctions Lifted in Practice: Ayatollah Khamanei
In a meeting with Iranian Air Force commanders and personnel, said that the United States must list the sanctions imposed on the Islamic Republic.

“The party that has the right to place conditions on the JCPOA is Iran, because it fulfilled all of its obligations, and not the United States and the three European countries, which violated all their obligations,” Imam Khamenei said, as quoted by Iranian media, referring to the official name of the Nuclear Deal.

“If the United States wants Iran to return to its obligations, it must lift all sanctions, and we must verify this and see if it is right to return to our commitments,” his eminence added.

“This is a definitive policy of the Islamic Republic that all officials agree on,” stressed the Leader, adding that Tehran will not abandon this approach.

Washington pulled out the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action in 2018 and reimposed severe sanctions on Iran’s economy through a policy dubbed ‘maximum pressure’ to force Tehran into a ‘better’ deal.

A year later, Iran started to reduce commitments to the deal according to the text of the JCPOA and to create a balance, asking other parties to shield its economy from unilateral US sanctions.
