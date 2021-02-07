0
Sunday 7 February 2021 - 11:13

4 Saudis Killed in Missile Attack on Al-Tadavin Base in Yemen

Story Code : 914858
Local sources in Ma'rib province today reported that at least two rockets had hit  'Al-Tadavin' military base where the Saudi army forces are stationed.

The rocket attack took place in the early hours of this morning, and according to witnesses, the Saudi army took out the bodies of four of its troops from the base, two of whom were majors, one a captain and a sergeant, Al-Bawaba reported.

Four militants affiliated with the resigned Yemeni government were also killed in the rocket attack.

It is not clear which group carried out the attack.

This is the second missile attack on the 'Al-Tadavin' military base in the last three days. Last Thursday evening, local sources in Ma'rib province reported a series of explosions due to a missile and drone attack on the base.
