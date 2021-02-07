Bahrain Claims Thwarting Two Terrorist Operations

Islam Times - Bahrain's Interior Ministry claims to have thwarted two terrorist operations to blow up ATMs in two areas in the capital, Manama.

Interior Ministry of Bahrain claims to have thwarted two terrorist operations to blow up ATMs in al-Naim and Jeddah areas, El-Nashra reported.The Bahraini Interior Ministry claimed in a statement that the operation was foiled last Wednesday morning at two different times and places, and that explosive ordnance disposal teams were able to neutralize the bombs.After securing the two places and investigating the crime scene by the relevant teams and forensic experts and other relevant authorities, an inspection and gathering of evidence were carried out, the statement added, saying that a number of suspects in these two incidents were arrested.Preliminary investigations revealed that the detainees were involved in the two operations and that some of them were in charge of preparation, planning and execution, it said.