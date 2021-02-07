0
Sunday 7 February 2021 - 11:41

2 Arab States Willing to Buy Iranian COVID-19 Vaccine

Pharmaceutical companies in two Arab countries have made official applications for the purchase of the first Iranian coronavirus vaccine made by the Barakat Foundation, head of the information center at the Headquarters for Executing the Order of Imam Khomeini announced.

Hojjat Niki Maleki said any plan to export the homegrown vaccine would follow successful results of the human trial phase and fulfillment of the domestic demand after mass production of the vaccine.

All of the 56 volunteers have been injected with the Iranian vaccine in clinical trials, he noted, adding that the results of the current phase of clinical studies will be released in four weeks.

The second Iranian vaccine for the coronavirus, administered via injection or inhalation, was unveiled on Sunday. Developed by the Razi Vaccine and Serum Research Institute, Cov-Pars is based on recombinant protein and will undergo human trials on February 8.

Health Minister Saeed Namaki said on Sunday that Iran is going to become a main hub of vaccine production in the world in the coming months. 
