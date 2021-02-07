Israeli Occupation Forces Fire Shots to Intimidate Lebanese Farmers in Border Town

Islam Times - Israeli occupation forces on Sunday fired shots in the air to frighten Lebanese farmers in a border town in south Lebanon.

Al-Manar correspondent in south Lebanon reported that IOF fired shots in the air to force farmers who were planting seeds in the town of Mais Al-Jabal to leave the area.“Following the nightmare of shepherds, Lebanese farmers are causing fear to the enemy army. Occupation forces fired 15 shots from behind barricades in the town’s Kroum al-Sharqi area near the Blue Line,” Al-Manar’s Ali Shoeib said.