0
Sunday 7 February 2021 - 21:25

Iran Unveils New Coronavirus Vaccine

Story Code : 914931
Iran Unveils New Coronavirus Vaccine
The homegrown vaccine, developed by the Razi Vaccine and Serum Research Institute, will undergo human trials tomorrow, Tasnim news agency reported.

Cov-Pars is a vaccine based on recombinant protein that can be injected or inhaled.

In comments at the unveiling ceremony, Health Minister Saeed Namaki said Iran is going to become a main hub of vaccine production in the world in the coming months.

The first Iranian vaccine, financed by the Barakat Foundation, has already been injected to several volunteers, all of whom are in good health.

Officials say Iran will receive around 16 million doses of vaccines through the World Health Organization’s COVAX program, import more than 25 million doses from abroad, and produce 25 million other doses inside the country.

According to Iran’s Food and Drug Administration, the country has purchased 2 million doses of Russia’s Sputnik-V vaccine, the first shipment of which arrived in Tehran on February 4.

The first group of Iranians to get the imported vaccine this week will be the healthcare and medical staff.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran to Return to JCPOA Commitments If All US Sanctions Lifted in Practice: Ayatollah Khamanei
Iran to Return to JCPOA Commitments If All US Sanctions Lifted in Practice: Ayatollah Khamanei
Venezuela Jails Two Spies for Giving US Oil Data
Venezuela Jails Two Spies for Giving US Oil Data
7 February 2021
Israel is an Apartheid Regime: MEP
Israel is an Apartheid Regime: MEP
7 February 2021
NYT: UAE Hired American Hackers to Spy on ’Enemies’
NYT: UAE Hired American Hackers to Spy on ’Enemies’
7 February 2021
Bomb Plot against Venezuelan National Assembly Averted
Bomb Plot against Venezuelan National Assembly Averted
6 February 2021
ICC Paves Way to Probe “Israeli” Military Actions in Palestinian Territories under Its Jurisdiction
ICC Paves Way to Probe “Israeli” Military Actions in Palestinian Territories under Its Jurisdiction
6 February 2021
UAE Drastically Cut Funding for Palestinian Refugees in 2020
UAE Drastically Cut Funding for Palestinian Refugees in 2020
6 February 2021
Biden Administration Reverses Trump’s Terrorist Designation of Yemen’s Ansarullah
Biden Administration Reverses Trump’s Terrorist Designation of Yemen’s Ansarullah
6 February 2021
Westerners Seek Political Ransom from Syria: Deputy FM
Westerners Seek Political Ransom from Syria: Deputy FM
4 February 2021
Albania Detects 1st Case of UK Virus Variant in MKO Camps
Albania Detects 1st Case of UK Virus Variant in MKO Camps
4 February 2021
Netanyahu Again Cancels Scheduled Trips to UAE, Bahrain
Netanyahu Again Cancels Scheduled Trips to UAE, Bahrain
4 February 2021
US ‘Disappointed’ after ICJ Ruling on Iran Sanctions
US ‘Disappointed’ after ICJ Ruling on Iran Sanctions
4 February 2021
Ebbing Tension: US Moves Carrier from Gulf
Ebbing Tension: US Moves Carrier from Gulf
3 February 2021