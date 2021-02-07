0
Sunday 7 February 2021 - 21:26

UN Envoy Griffiths in Iran for First Time to Discuss Yemen War

Story Code : 914932
Yemen has been since March 2015 under war by Saudi-led coalition in a bid to restore power to fugitive president Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi, who is Riyadh’s ally.

“The UN Special Envoy Martin Griffiths has arrived in Tehran for a two-day visit, during which he will meet with Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and other Iranian officials,” state TV said.

Griffiths’ office said the visit was part of his diplomatic efforts to support a negotiated political solution to the conflict in the Arab country.

His immediate priority was to “support agreement between the warring parties on a ceasefire, urgent humanitarian measures and a resumption of the political process,” the office said in a press release.

Griffiths’ spokeswoman, Ismini Palla, said the visit had been planned for some time, adding it comes at a time when he is trying to bring together more diplomatic, regional and international support to his efforts to end the war.

“Griffiths will consult with Iranian officials on ways to alleviate sufferings of the Yemeni people,” Iranian state news agency IRNA reported.

On Saturday, Iran welcomed President Joe Biden’s move on Thursday to end Washington’s support for offensive operations in the Saudi-led military war in Yemen as a “step towards correcting past mistakes”.

Reversing one of former President Donald Trump’s most criticised last-minute decisions, Washington also said on Friday it intended to revoke a terrorist designation for the Houthi movement, Ansarullah in response to the humanitarian crisis in Yemen, where the United Nations says some 80% of the population is in need.
