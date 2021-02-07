Blast Kills 12 Security Agents in Somalia

Islam Times - An explosion in Somalia has left 12 security agents dead on Sunday, police reported.

A roadside explosion outside the central Somalian town of Dhusamareb has killed 12 agents from the National Intelligence and Security Agency, police said in a statement, Sputnik reported.The al Shabaab militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack, according to reports.Somalia has been engulfed in violence since the eruption of a civil war between clan-based armed groups in the early 1990s. The situation has been further complicated by Al-Shabaab militants, who are staging numerous attacks across the country in an attempt to impose its radical law in the country.