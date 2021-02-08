0
Monday 8 February 2021 - 08:53

Canada Supports ICC Investigation over Israeli Crimes

As Netanyahu criticized International Criminal Court for launching an investigation into the Tel Aviv war crimes against the Palestinians, Canadian Foreign Minister Marc Garneau issued a statement on his Twitter page stressing that Canada supports the International Criminal Court and their important duty.

He said that Canada’s longstanding position remains the same. We will continue to support the ICC and its critical work.

"The International Criminal Court has proved once again that it is a political party, not a judicial institution," Netanyahu said on Friday, outraged by the court's decision to investigate the case of the Occupied Palestinian Territories within the 1967 borders.

According to the court, the 1967 Occupied Palestinian Territories include the West Bank, East al-Quds, the Gaza Strip, and any settlement or activity by Israel in these territories is illegal.
