Monday 8 February 2021 - 09:59

IRGC Navy Gets Hundreds of New Speedboats

In a ceremony attended by senior commanders on Monday, 340 military speedboats joined the IRGC Navy’s fleet in Iran’s southern port city of Bandar Abbas.

The speedboats can carry out assault operations with various types of missiles and rockets and support the Navy divers.

In comments at the event, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri praised the IRGC Navy for ensuring security in the delicate Hormuz Strait region.

The security of local residents and coastal areas in the region is highly significant, since more than two-thirds of the world’s fossil fuel passes through the Hormuz Strait, he added.

The top commander also highlighted Iran’s success in boosting naval power under the pressure of sanctions, saying the speedboats play a unique role in the sea with agility, high maneuverability, and stealth technology.
