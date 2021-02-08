“Israeli” Paper: Biden Considering Striking Multiple Deals with Iran

Islam Times - The “Israeli” entity’s “Israel” Hayom newspaper unveiled that US President Joe Biden’s administration plans to approach Iran with a deal over its approach to the Middle East separate from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA].

Citing two sources close to the White House, the “Israeli” daily highlighted that the proposal to separate the Iranian nuclear deal from Tehran's policies had been raised prior to the election by Jake Sullivan – who was chosen by US President Joe Biden to serve as National Security Adviser.The two sources said the administration has yet to formulate its Iran strategy, but the proposal to distinguish between the nuclear issue and its support for regional groups is one of the ideas being considered.Biden has already begun to redefine the priorities of the United States in the Middle East by reorganizing its close relationship with Saudi Arabia and “Israel”, pillars of the anti-Iran strategy of his predecessor Donald Trump, while trying to resume dialogue with Tehran, the daily reported.