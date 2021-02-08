0
Monday 8 February 2021 - 10:05

Nothing New! “Israel” Approves $9bn Military Deal with US

Story Code : 915030
Nothing New! “Israel” Approves $9bn Military Deal with US
As part of the alliance between the US administration and the Zionist entity, “Israel’s” security cabinet has approved a major arms deal worth billions of dollars with the United States to receive new fighter jets, refueling planes and heavy-lift helicopters.

The deal, worth $9 billion, will include F-35 and F-16 fighters, new troop-carrying helicopters, thousands of bombs and munitions, and four Boeing KC-46 aerial refueling tankers.

However, the final details of the deal have not become public yet.

The approval of the deal on Sunday ended a dispute between “Israel’s” ministry of military affairs and its ministry of finance over the payment method of the deal, as the latter’s opposition due to budgetary concerns was overruled.

It came after Washington set a deadline for the “Israeli” entity to either approve the deal in two weeks or lose its priority in US assembly lines, which could have led to a two-year delay in the implementation of the deal.

Back in March, the US approved a possible sale of up to eight KC-46 aircraft and related equipment to Tel Aviv for an estimated cost of $2.4 billion.

In October, former US President Donald Trump’s administration approved the sale of F-22 Raptor stealth aircraft to “Israel” so that the entity can maintain its alleged “military edge” in the Middle East after Washington agreed to sell F-35 fighters to the United Arab Emirates.

The new US administration suspended the sale of F-35 jets to the UAE just days after President Joe Biden’s inauguration. Under the deal, Abu Dhabi was supposed to receive 50 stealth F-35s and 18 advanced Reaper drones.
Related Stories
Israel chief of staff approves expansion of Gaza operation
Islam Times - Israeli Chief of the General Staff Benny Gantz has approved the expansion of Israeli attacks against the Gaza Strip, Israeli TV says.
Comment


Featured Stories
Important Message from Imam Khamenei for Putin
Important Message from Imam Khamenei for Putin
Nothing New! “Israel” Approves $9bn Military Deal with US
Nothing New! “Israel” Approves $9bn Military Deal with US
8 February 2021
Canada Supports ICC Investigation over Israeli Crimes
Canada Supports ICC Investigation over Israeli Crimes
8 February 2021
Death Sentences for Three Saudi Minors Commuted to 10 Years in Jail
Death Sentences for Three Saudi Minors Commuted to 10 Years in Jail
8 February 2021
Iran to Return to JCPOA Commitments If All US Sanctions Lifted in Practice: Ayatollah Khamanei
Iran to Return to JCPOA Commitments If All US Sanctions Lifted in Practice: Ayatollah Khamanei
7 February 2021
Venezuela Jails Two Spies for Giving US Oil Data
Venezuela Jails Two Spies for Giving US Oil Data
7 February 2021
Israel is an Apartheid Regime: MEP
Israel is an Apartheid Regime: MEP
7 February 2021
NYT: UAE Hired American Hackers to Spy on ’Enemies’
NYT: UAE Hired American Hackers to Spy on ’Enemies’
7 February 2021
Bomb Plot against Venezuelan National Assembly Averted
Bomb Plot against Venezuelan National Assembly Averted
6 February 2021
ICC Paves Way to Probe “Israeli” Military Actions in Palestinian Territories under Its Jurisdiction
ICC Paves Way to Probe “Israeli” Military Actions in Palestinian Territories under Its Jurisdiction
6 February 2021
UAE Drastically Cut Funding for Palestinian Refugees in 2020
UAE Drastically Cut Funding for Palestinian Refugees in 2020
6 February 2021
Biden Administration Reverses Trump’s Terrorist Designation of Yemen’s Ansarullah
Biden Administration Reverses Trump’s Terrorist Designation of Yemen’s Ansarullah
6 February 2021
Westerners Seek Political Ransom from Syria: Deputy FM
Westerners Seek Political Ransom from Syria: Deputy FM
4 February 2021