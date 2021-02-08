Important Message from Imam Khamenei for Putin

Islam Times - Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf revealed that he is carrying an "important message" from the Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei for Russian President Vladimir Putin on his visit to Moscow.

“On my first official visit, I am carrying the Leader’s message for [Russian President Vladimir] Putin," Qalibaf said upon arrival in Moscow on Sunday night, adding the message concerns the strategic ties between the two states.Qalibaf further added: "Relations between the Islamic Republic and the Russian Federation are based on a long-term strategic approach, and accordingly, the parliaments of the two countries will negotiate and cooperate to deepen, direct and lay the groundwork for bilateral ties.”In parallel, he underscored that “a very appropriate and good level of relations in various fields exists between Tehran and Moscow.”Iran’s top parliamentarian further touched on the West’s oppressive sanctions on Russia and Iran, saying the two countries are working together in various economic fields to reduce the impact of the measures.Moreover, he noted, the 2015 nuclear agreement between Tehran and world powers, the coronavirus pandemic, the import of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, and the continuation of Iran-Russia cooperation in the healthcare sector are on the agenda of the talks in Moscow.Apart from his meeting with chairman of the Russian State Duma Vyacheslav Viktorovich Volodin, Qalibaf is also expected to sit down for talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Larvov and Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev.