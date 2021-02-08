0
Monday 8 February 2021 - 22:03

Removal of All Sanctions Only Way to Prove Goodwill

Story Code : 915151
Removal of All Sanctions Only Way to Prove Goodwill
"The first step and the only way to express goodwill and to refrain from unconventional and contrary to international standards of the former president ... is the removal of all sanctions against the great nation of Iran," Ghasemi wrote in a note.

"The JCPOA is the JCPOA, with all the elements, members, and agreements driven out of it," he wrote, "The deal was hammered during one of the most difficult and time-consuming negotiations in contemporary history and was finally clinched on July 14, 2015."

Referring to the US withdrawal from the nuclear deal and the not fulfilling of the JCPOA obligations by the European side, he said "under the current circumstances, first of all, the material and moral losses of the US unilateral withdrawal from the deal and levying the toughest sanctions on the Iranian nation must be retaliated."

The ambassador noted that the JCPOA is still the JCPOA with the same composition and with all its dimensions, components, and elements that helped endorsement of a historic and international agreement.

Ghasemi urged the new US administration to fully return to the JCPOA to put an end to one of the most notorious acts of breaking promise done under the ex-US President Trump.

"The JCPOA is recognized by all the dimensions and characteristics approved by Resolution 2231 and only with the same committed members around its 2015 table," he added.

He noted that the deal's survival relies on those who have not fulfilled their obligations.
Comment


Featured Stories
Important Message from Imam Khamenei for Putin
Important Message from Imam Khamenei for Putin
Nothing New! “Israel” Approves $9bn Military Deal with US
Nothing New! “Israel” Approves $9bn Military Deal with US
8 February 2021
Canada Supports ICC Investigation over Israeli Crimes
Canada Supports ICC Investigation over Israeli Crimes
8 February 2021
Death Sentences for Three Saudi Minors Commuted to 10 Years in Jail
Death Sentences for Three Saudi Minors Commuted to 10 Years in Jail
8 February 2021
Iran to Return to JCPOA Commitments If All US Sanctions Lifted in Practice: Ayatollah Khamanei
Iran to Return to JCPOA Commitments If All US Sanctions Lifted in Practice: Ayatollah Khamanei
7 February 2021
Venezuela Jails Two Spies for Giving US Oil Data
Venezuela Jails Two Spies for Giving US Oil Data
7 February 2021
Israel is an Apartheid Regime: MEP
Israel is an Apartheid Regime: MEP
7 February 2021
NYT: UAE Hired American Hackers to Spy on ’Enemies’
NYT: UAE Hired American Hackers to Spy on ’Enemies’
7 February 2021
Bomb Plot against Venezuelan National Assembly Averted
Bomb Plot against Venezuelan National Assembly Averted
6 February 2021
ICC Paves Way to Probe “Israeli” Military Actions in Palestinian Territories under Its Jurisdiction
ICC Paves Way to Probe “Israeli” Military Actions in Palestinian Territories under Its Jurisdiction
6 February 2021
UAE Drastically Cut Funding for Palestinian Refugees in 2020
UAE Drastically Cut Funding for Palestinian Refugees in 2020
6 February 2021
Biden Administration Reverses Trump’s Terrorist Designation of Yemen’s Ansarullah
Biden Administration Reverses Trump’s Terrorist Designation of Yemen’s Ansarullah
6 February 2021
Westerners Seek Political Ransom from Syria: Deputy FM
Westerners Seek Political Ransom from Syria: Deputy FM
4 February 2021