Monday 8 February 2021 - 22:06

US Military Column Enters Syria from Illegal Border Crossing

Saberin news on Monday reported the arrival of a new US military column from Iraq to Syria.

The report added that a US military column has entered Al-Hasakah province in northern Syria.

The US military column entered Syria through Semalka illegal Border Crossing from northern Iraq.

Two days ago, a US military convoy carrying armored vehicles, fuel tankers and logistics equipment entered the city of Qamishli in northeastern Syria through Al-Waleed border crossing in Iraqi Kurdistan.

Meanwhile, a US military convoy had been relocated to al-Shadadi district in southern Syrian province of al-Hasakah.
