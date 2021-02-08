US Military Column Enters Syria from Illegal Border Crossing

Islam Times - News sources reported the arrival of a US military column from Iraq to Syria, stating that the military column entered Syria through an illegal border crossing.

Saberin news on Monday reported the arrival of a new US military column from Iraq to Syria.The report added that a US military column has entered Al-Hasakah province in northern Syria.The US military column entered Syria through Semalka illegal Border Crossing from northern Iraq.Two days ago, a US military convoy carrying armored vehicles, fuel tankers and logistics equipment entered the city of Qamishli in northeastern Syria through Al-Waleed border crossing in Iraqi Kurdistan.Meanwhile, a US military convoy had been relocated to al-Shadadi district in southern Syrian province of al-Hasakah.