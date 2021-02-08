0
Monday 8 February 2021 - 22:55

China Says Agreements Reached with WHO on Coronavirus Origin-Tracing

Story Code : 915159
“They were able to reach multiple agreements. I hope these will be thoroughly covered in their report,” Wang Wenbin, a Foreign Ministry spokesman, told reporters in Beijing.

The spokesman said China stood for openness and transparency and would bolster scientific cooperation with other countries to reduce health risks.

The experts arrived in Wuhan, the ground zero of the outbreak, on 14 January and self-isolated until 29 January. They have since visited the Wuhan Institute of Virology, which houses a laboratory known for its experiments on viruses, and the seafood market where the first coronavirus cases emerged.
