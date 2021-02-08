0
Monday 8 February 2021 - 23:02

Iran, Russia to Extend Coop. Agreement, Expand Military Ties

Story Code : 915162
Iran, Russia to Extend Coop. Agreement, Expand Military Ties
In an interview with Sputnik News, Levan Dzhagaryan said that Tehran and Moscow will continue their cooperation according to the agreement signed by the Russian Federation and the Islamic Republic of Iran on March 12, 2001.

"This agreement is about the principles of cooperation between the two countries and will be automatically renewed for another 5 years according to one of its provisions. At the same time, we are ready to negotiate in this regard. If Iran submits its proposals for a new treaty, we are ready to actively participate in the discussions,” he added.

He went on to say that both sides can expand their defense and military cooperation after Iran’s arms embargo ended in October 2020.

The Russian Diplomat further noted that the construction of the Bushehr power plant is currently underway and the spread of COVID-19 has not stopped the process.
Related Stories
Iran and Pakistan Sign Border Agreement
Islam Times - Iran and Pakistan on Friday signed an agreement to strengthen border and security cooperation at the conclusion of the three-day session of the 23rd meeting of Iran-Pakistan ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Important Message from Imam Khamenei for Putin
Important Message from Imam Khamenei for Putin
Nothing New! “Israel” Approves $9bn Military Deal with US
Nothing New! “Israel” Approves $9bn Military Deal with US
8 February 2021
Canada Supports ICC Investigation over Israeli Crimes
Canada Supports ICC Investigation over Israeli Crimes
8 February 2021
Death Sentences for Three Saudi Minors Commuted to 10 Years in Jail
Death Sentences for Three Saudi Minors Commuted to 10 Years in Jail
8 February 2021
Iran to Return to JCPOA Commitments If All US Sanctions Lifted in Practice: Ayatollah Khamanei
Iran to Return to JCPOA Commitments If All US Sanctions Lifted in Practice: Ayatollah Khamanei
7 February 2021
Venezuela Jails Two Spies for Giving US Oil Data
Venezuela Jails Two Spies for Giving US Oil Data
7 February 2021
Israel is an Apartheid Regime: MEP
Israel is an Apartheid Regime: MEP
7 February 2021
NYT: UAE Hired American Hackers to Spy on ’Enemies’
NYT: UAE Hired American Hackers to Spy on ’Enemies’
7 February 2021
Bomb Plot against Venezuelan National Assembly Averted
Bomb Plot against Venezuelan National Assembly Averted
6 February 2021
ICC Paves Way to Probe “Israeli” Military Actions in Palestinian Territories under Its Jurisdiction
ICC Paves Way to Probe “Israeli” Military Actions in Palestinian Territories under Its Jurisdiction
6 February 2021
UAE Drastically Cut Funding for Palestinian Refugees in 2020
UAE Drastically Cut Funding for Palestinian Refugees in 2020
6 February 2021
Biden Administration Reverses Trump’s Terrorist Designation of Yemen’s Ansarullah
Biden Administration Reverses Trump’s Terrorist Designation of Yemen’s Ansarullah
6 February 2021
Westerners Seek Political Ransom from Syria: Deputy FM
Westerners Seek Political Ransom from Syria: Deputy FM
4 February 2021