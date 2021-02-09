Myanmar Junta Pledges to Hold New Election as Anti-coup Protests Grow

Islam Times - Myanmar junta said it would hold a new election and hand power to the winner as tens of thousands of people took to the streets for a third day to protest against the coup that overthrew Aung San Suu Kyi’s government.

Myanmar’s Senior General Min Aung Hlaing made the remarks in his first televised address to the nation since last Monday’s military takeover.He did not say when the election would be held, but repeated claims that last November’s poll, won by Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD), had been fraudulent.In the capital Naypyitaw, crowds of protesters chanted anti-coup slogans and told police they should serve the people, not the military, according to media and a live feed of events.Police turned water cannon on protesters and warned that they might use live fire if the demonstrators did not disperse, but the protests ended without bloodshed.The generals had already tried to justify their takeover on the grounds of election fraud - rejected by the election committee - and had promised a new vote.Min Aung Hlaing reiterated that position on Monday, saying the junta would form a true and disciplined democracy, different to previous eras of military rule.He accused the election committee of using the coronavirus pandemic as an excuse to prevent fair campaigning and said it must be reformed."We will have a multiparty election and we will hand the power to the one who wins in that election, according to the rules of democracy," he said.He gave no time frame but the junta has said a state of emergency will last one year.