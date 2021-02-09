0
Tuesday 9 February 2021 - 09:40

From Baghdad, Iranian Judiciary Chief: Response to Assassination of Gen. Soleimani Coming

In his remarks, Raeisi confirmed that the martyrdom of the two great commanders of Islam will not go unanswered.

Paying tribute to Martyrs Soleimani and Al-Muhandis as two heroes of the war on terrorism, the Iranian Judiciary chief said their assassins sought to disrupt the security of the Iranian and Iraqi people.

He further noted that the bonds between Iran and Iraq are so strong that they won’t be broken by any sedition or plot.

Noting that the characters of both martyrs, namely Gen. Soleiman and Al-Muhandis, will pose a bigger threat to the United States and other occupying forces after their martyrdom, Raeisi said, Gen. Soleimani and Muhandis were region’s icons in fighting against terrorism.

“This place is the symbol of the horrible crime committed by the global arrogance topped by the US. This is why the US targets the symbol of resistance and does not care for any international law and tramples on all norms of international law and Iraq’s sovereignty to commit this crime,” Raeisi said.

The top Iranian official also lashed out at the US for targeting the symbol of resistance in a crime that has violated all international regulations and the territorial integrity of Iraq.

Iraq's Judiciary chief also appreciated the measure taken by the Iraqi judiciary to investigate the case and issue an arrest warrant for former US president, Donald Trump.
