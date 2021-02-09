“Israeli” Media Blames Ultra-Orthodox for COVID-19 Spread

Islam Times - The “Israeli” entity's Ultra-Orthodox community – the Haredis, who make up some 12.6 percent of the total population, are accused of “spreading diseases” and of becoming a significant factor that contributed to the spread of COVID-19.

In recent weeks, cities in the entity with large Ultra-Orthodox populations have continued to lead when it comes to active coronavirus cases, whereas the “Israeli” media has documented a number of incidents showing that Ultra-Orthodox neighborhoods were operating their religious schools as normal, despite a ban by the Tel Aviv government.Others registered mass funerals, where thousands of people were crammed without observing social distancing or wearing face masks.Yanki Farber, a Haredi journalist working for Bechadrei Charedim, one of the “Israeli” entity’s leading news outlets associated with the Ultra-Orthodox community, says that this attitude of media is hardly surprising.Farber claims reports about the Haredis not sticking to the rules set by the Tel Aviv government are largely exaggerated and says that most of the entity’s population sticks to the regulations.However, Farber doesn't justify their deeds, saying the entire community should stick to the rules set by the government, but says that is largely impossible because of some radical elements within the community.