0
Tuesday 9 February 2021 - 10:05

“Israeli” Media Blames Ultra-Orthodox for COVID-19 Spread

Story Code : 915251
“Israeli” Media Blames Ultra-Orthodox for COVID-19 Spread
In recent weeks, cities in the entity with large Ultra-Orthodox populations have continued to lead when it comes to active coronavirus cases, whereas the “Israeli” media has documented a number of incidents showing that Ultra-Orthodox neighborhoods were operating their religious schools as normal, despite a ban by the Tel Aviv government.

Others registered mass funerals, where thousands of people were crammed without observing social distancing or wearing face masks.

Yanki Farber, a Haredi journalist working for Bechadrei Charedim, one of the “Israeli” entity’s leading news outlets associated with the Ultra-Orthodox community, says that this attitude of media is hardly surprising.

Farber claims reports about the Haredis not sticking to the rules set by the Tel Aviv government are largely exaggerated and says that most of the entity’s population sticks to the regulations.

However, Farber doesn't justify their deeds, saying the entire community should stick to the rules set by the government, but says that is largely impossible because of some radical elements within the community.
Related Stories
COVID-19 Spreading Among Palestinian Inmates in “Israeli” Prison, Cases Rise to 15
Islam Times - Fifteen Palestinian prisoners tested COVID-positive in the “Israeli” entity’s Rimon prison, bringing the number of cases in the aforementioned ...
Comment


Featured Stories
N Korea Advanced Weapons Programs in 2020 despite Sanctions: UN
N Korea Advanced Weapons Programs in 2020 despite Sanctions: UN
Two US Carrier Groups Conduct Exercises in South China Sea
Two US Carrier Groups Conduct Exercises in South China Sea
9 February 2021
Car Breaks into “Israeli” Air Base Home to F-35s, Exposing Security Holes
Car Breaks into “Israeli” Air Base Home to F-35s, Exposing Security Holes
9 February 2021
From Baghdad, Iranian Judiciary Chief: Response to Assassination of Gen. Soleimani Coming
From Baghdad, Iranian Judiciary Chief: Response to Assassination of Gen. Soleimani Coming
9 February 2021
Important Message from Imam Khamenei for Putin
Important Message from Imam Khamenei for Putin
8 February 2021
Nothing New! “Israel” Approves $9bn Military Deal with US
Nothing New! “Israel” Approves $9bn Military Deal with US
8 February 2021
Canada Supports ICC Investigation over Israeli Crimes
Canada Supports ICC Investigation over Israeli Crimes
8 February 2021
Death Sentences for Three Saudi Minors Commuted to 10 Years in Jail
Death Sentences for Three Saudi Minors Commuted to 10 Years in Jail
8 February 2021
Iran to Return to JCPOA Commitments If All US Sanctions Lifted in Practice: Ayatollah Khamanei
Iran to Return to JCPOA Commitments If All US Sanctions Lifted in Practice: Ayatollah Khamanei
7 February 2021
Venezuela Jails Two Spies for Giving US Oil Data
Venezuela Jails Two Spies for Giving US Oil Data
7 February 2021
Israel is an Apartheid Regime: MEP
Israel is an Apartheid Regime: MEP
7 February 2021
NYT: UAE Hired American Hackers to Spy on ’Enemies’
NYT: UAE Hired American Hackers to Spy on ’Enemies’
7 February 2021
Bomb Plot against Venezuelan National Assembly Averted
Bomb Plot against Venezuelan National Assembly Averted
6 February 2021