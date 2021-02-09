0
Tuesday 9 February 2021 - 10:22

Hacker Targets Florida Water Facility with Poisonous Chemical

Story Code : 915252
Hacker Targets Florida Water Facility with Poisonous Chemical
The breach on the water facility in Oldsmar, Florida boosted levels of sodium hydroxide in the system by nearly a hundredfold late last week, Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri told reporters on Monday, calling it an “awful intrusion.”

“The hacker changed the sodium hydroxide from about 100 parts per million to 11,100 parts per million. This is obviously a significant and potentially dangerous increase,” Gualtieri said, adding “It’s not just an accident when you’re taking it from 100 parts per million to 11,100 parts per million with a caustic substance. It’s potentially serious.”

This was somebody who is trying, it appears on the surface, to do something bad. It’s a bad act. It’s a bad actor.

Perhaps better known as lye, sodium hydroxide is the caustic main ingredient in many liquid drain cleaners and is poisonous to consume in large quantities. In minute amounts, it is also used to reduce acidity in drinking water.

The sheriff said a plant operator first noticed that somebody had remotely accessed the facility’s computer system on Friday morning, but didn’t make much of it, as it is common for other plant employees to enter and exit the system to troubleshoot technical issues. However, when the network was accessed again later in the afternoon, the operator noticed the person was accessing programs through his own computer, including functions that control the level of treatment chemicals in the water.

After breaching the network for about five minutes, “the intruder exited the system and a plant operator immediately reduced the level back to the appropriate amount of 100,” Gualtieri said, noting that because the chemical was quickly brought back to its normal amount, “the public was never in danger” and there was no “significant adverse effect” on the drinking supply.

While local authorities currently have no suspect and aren’t sure whether the hack was carried out from within the United States or abroad, Gualtieri said both the FBI and Secret Service are investigating alongside police. It remains unclear why the plant was targeted, or if any other nearby facilities were also breached.

However, both Gualtieri and Oldsmar Mayor Eric Seidel stressed that even if the plant operator hadn’t noticed the intrusion in real time, there are fail safes in place that likely would have spotted the noxious levels of lye in the system before the contaminated water reached the public.

“The reality of it is that the redundancies we have in place – they work,” Seidel said. “But, everybody should be on notice. We certainly feel like we’re taking a hard look at what we can upgrade to prevent it from happening again.”

That lye would have never made it through the process to someone’s tap. The systems are set up to catch it.
Comment


Featured Stories
N Korea Advanced Weapons Programs in 2020 despite Sanctions: UN
N Korea Advanced Weapons Programs in 2020 despite Sanctions: UN
Two US Carrier Groups Conduct Exercises in South China Sea
Two US Carrier Groups Conduct Exercises in South China Sea
9 February 2021
Car Breaks into “Israeli” Air Base Home to F-35s, Exposing Security Holes
Car Breaks into “Israeli” Air Base Home to F-35s, Exposing Security Holes
9 February 2021
From Baghdad, Iranian Judiciary Chief: Response to Assassination of Gen. Soleimani Coming
From Baghdad, Iranian Judiciary Chief: Response to Assassination of Gen. Soleimani Coming
9 February 2021
Important Message from Imam Khamenei for Putin
Important Message from Imam Khamenei for Putin
8 February 2021
Nothing New! “Israel” Approves $9bn Military Deal with US
Nothing New! “Israel” Approves $9bn Military Deal with US
8 February 2021
Canada Supports ICC Investigation over Israeli Crimes
Canada Supports ICC Investigation over Israeli Crimes
8 February 2021
Death Sentences for Three Saudi Minors Commuted to 10 Years in Jail
Death Sentences for Three Saudi Minors Commuted to 10 Years in Jail
8 February 2021
Iran to Return to JCPOA Commitments If All US Sanctions Lifted in Practice: Ayatollah Khamanei
Iran to Return to JCPOA Commitments If All US Sanctions Lifted in Practice: Ayatollah Khamanei
7 February 2021
Venezuela Jails Two Spies for Giving US Oil Data
Venezuela Jails Two Spies for Giving US Oil Data
7 February 2021
Israel is an Apartheid Regime: MEP
Israel is an Apartheid Regime: MEP
7 February 2021
NYT: UAE Hired American Hackers to Spy on ’Enemies’
NYT: UAE Hired American Hackers to Spy on ’Enemies’
7 February 2021
Bomb Plot against Venezuelan National Assembly Averted
Bomb Plot against Venezuelan National Assembly Averted
6 February 2021