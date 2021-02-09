0
Tuesday 9 February 2021 - 11:37

Iran, Iraq Ink MoUs on Judicial Cooperation

Story Code : 915261
The documents were inked in Baghdad by the prosecutor generals, justice ministers and heads of the two countries’ prison organizations.

The signing ceremony followed a meeting between Iran’s Judiciary Chief Ebrahim Raeisi and Fayeq Zeidan, the president of Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council.

During the meeting, the two officials exchanged views on the strengthening and developing of bilateral judicial and legal ties.

Raeisi is also expected to hold talks with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, President Barham Salih and Parliament Speaker Mohamed al-Halbousi.

Upon his arrival in Iraq, Iran’s judiciary chief visited the site near Baghdad International Airport, where the US assassinated top Iranian and Iraqi anti-terror commanders.

Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), and PMU deputy head Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis Muhandis were martyred along with their companions in a US drone strike authorized by former president Donald Trump on January 3, 2020.

Both commanders were highly popular because of the key role they played in eliminating the Daesh Takfiri terrorist group in the region, particularly in Iraq and Syria.

One of the most important goals of Raeisi’s visit to Iraq is to follow up the case of the cowardly assassination operation.

Last month, a Baghdad court issued an arrest warrant for Trump as part of its investigation into the targeted killing of General Soleimani and Muhandis. 

Iran had already issued a warrant for the arrest of the ex-US president and asked Interpol to relay it as a “red notice” to other police forces around the world. 
