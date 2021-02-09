0
Tuesday 9 February 2021 - 21:18

IRGC: US Trounced by the Iran’s Power, Determination

Story Code : 915361
In a statement marking the 42nd anniversary of victory of the Islamic Revolution in Iran, the IRG said the global arrogance, led by the “hated and criminal US regime”, has been constantly overpowered by the Iranian nation’s greatness, might and firm resolve.

Pointing to the enemy’s miscalculations in the face of the Islamic Republic that have disgraced the White House, the statement said the Islamic Revolution has successfully overcome the problems caused by the sanctions and maximum pressures and adopted a “definite and irreversible policy” on the need for the termination of the sanctions and verifiable measures by the Americans and Europeans.

The IRG also described the Islamic Revolution’s victory in 1979 as a starting point for geopolitical developments, a strategic crack in the power blocs, and the rise of the Islamic world as a powerful actor.

“Seven US presidents, all of whom sought to weaken and overthrow the Islamic Republic, have been relegated to the dustbin of history since the Islamic Revolution, while Iran remains at the apex of dignity,” the statement added.
