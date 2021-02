Islam Times - Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei in a letter to the young generation of Iraq said that a bright future is awaiting for the nation.

Supreme Leader pointed out that the Iraqi youths can build their own future.Ayatollah Khamenei further pointed that he likes Iraq’s young people so much, noting that he prays for them.“I ask the God Almighty to bestow you with great success, salvation, happiness in this world and the Hereafter, and steadfastness in the straight and right path.”