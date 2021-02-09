Morocco Operates Liaison Office in Tel Aviv

Islam Times - Head of the Moroccan Liaison Office in Tel Aviv, Abdel Rahim Bayoud, arrived Tuesday in the capital of the Zionist entity, accompanied by his team, as he was received by Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi.

Meanwhile, the head of the Israeli embassy in Rabat, David Guvrin, met today for the first time with the Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita.In December, 2020, Morocco and ‘Israel’ signed a deal, brokered by the former US administration, to normalize diplomatic ties.Zionist Foreign Ministry has selected David Govrin, who was Israeli ambassador to Egypt from 2016 to 2020, to be the charge d’affaires in Rabat, taking up his position in “the next days”.Hezbollah denounced Morocco’s normalization deal with the Zionist enemy, considering it comes in the context of the gradual fall of some Arab states in response to the US and Israeli desires to eradicate the Palestinian cause.