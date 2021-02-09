0
Tuesday 9 February 2021 - 21:27

France: Doctors Found That Police Played Role in Death of Adama Traore

Story Code : 915364
France: Doctors Found That Police Played Role in Death of Adama Traore
The French media cited a report by four Belgian doctors commissioned by the investigators in the case.

The doctors said they believed that Traore had “very likely suffered a heatstroke.” However, “the role in the lethal process of a period of suffocation due to physical constraint cannot be ruled out,” they said.

They noted that the “momentary containment maneuvers” performed by the gendarmes, and “to a lesser extent underlying conditions,” ultimately led to the young man’s death.

An excerpt from the report, cited by BFM TV, said that Traore’s condition would not have undergone a “dramatic evolution” if the officers had not pinned him down. It also said that the doctors believe the man suffered a heatstroke because he was placed in a situation of “brief but intense physical activity under adrenergic stress and atmospheric heat.”

According to France Info radio, the experts found that the fact that Traore was handcuffed with his hands behind his back likely contributed to him developing serious breathing problems.

In 2016, Traore, a man of Malian descent, went to celebrate his 24th birthday with his brother Bagui in the small town of Beaumont-sur-Oise to the north of Paris. Police drove up to the men while looking for Bagui in connection to a criminal case. Traore did not have ID on him and tried to run, but was caught. Three officers used their weight to pin the young man to the ground. He lost consciousness and died in police custody.

An internal police investigation exonerated the officers involved in Traore’s arrest.

Traore became a symbol of police brutality in France and was eventually dubbed the ‘French George Floyd’ in 2020 due to the similarities of his case to the death of a black man in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota that year. Floyd was pinned to the ground by an officer and was filmed by a bystander pleading that he could not breathe.

Floyd’s death sparked massive protests and riots across American cities and abroad. In France, tens of thousands protested Traore’s death and marched in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement in the US. The rallies were also coupled with rioting in Paris.
Related Stories
France, U.S. Urge Lebanese Politicians to Speed Up Cabinet Formation
Islam Times - France and the United States on Thursday called on Lebanese politicians to form a new government and provide the findings of the investigations ...
Comment


Featured Stories
N Korea Advanced Weapons Programs in 2020 despite Sanctions: UN
N Korea Advanced Weapons Programs in 2020 despite Sanctions: UN
Two US Carrier Groups Conduct Exercises in South China Sea
Two US Carrier Groups Conduct Exercises in South China Sea
9 February 2021
Car Breaks into “Israeli” Air Base Home to F-35s, Exposing Security Holes
Car Breaks into “Israeli” Air Base Home to F-35s, Exposing Security Holes
9 February 2021
From Baghdad, Iranian Judiciary Chief: Response to Assassination of Gen. Soleimani Coming
From Baghdad, Iranian Judiciary Chief: Response to Assassination of Gen. Soleimani Coming
9 February 2021
Important Message from Imam Khamenei for Putin
Important Message from Imam Khamenei for Putin
8 February 2021
Nothing New! “Israel” Approves $9bn Military Deal with US
Nothing New! “Israel” Approves $9bn Military Deal with US
8 February 2021
Canada Supports ICC Investigation over Israeli Crimes
Canada Supports ICC Investigation over Israeli Crimes
8 February 2021
Death Sentences for Three Saudi Minors Commuted to 10 Years in Jail
Death Sentences for Three Saudi Minors Commuted to 10 Years in Jail
8 February 2021
Iran to Return to JCPOA Commitments If All US Sanctions Lifted in Practice: Ayatollah Khamanei
Iran to Return to JCPOA Commitments If All US Sanctions Lifted in Practice: Ayatollah Khamanei
7 February 2021
Venezuela Jails Two Spies for Giving US Oil Data
Venezuela Jails Two Spies for Giving US Oil Data
7 February 2021
Israel is an Apartheid Regime: MEP
Israel is an Apartheid Regime: MEP
7 February 2021
NYT: UAE Hired American Hackers to Spy on ’Enemies’
NYT: UAE Hired American Hackers to Spy on ’Enemies’
7 February 2021
Bomb Plot against Venezuelan National Assembly Averted
Bomb Plot against Venezuelan National Assembly Averted
6 February 2021