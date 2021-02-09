0
Tuesday 9 February 2021 - 22:25

Slapping Sanctions on Kremlin Officials ‘Nonsensical’: Spokesman

Story Code : 915366
Slapping Sanctions on Kremlin Officials ‘Nonsensical’: Spokesman
He noted that the sanctions mechanism is a double-edged sword that causes damage to both sides.

"You know that in their sanctions hysteria, many countries even announced sanctions against the leadership of the (Russian presidential) administration. Of course, this is simply nonsensical, there’s no other way to put it," the spokesman told reporters, according to TASS.

He commented on the joking statement made by Russian President Vladimir Putin, in which he said that some of his acquaintances get offended for not being included on the sanctions list despite being close to the Russian leader.

"As for the statement of the president, you realize that this is a figure of speech. And it is true, some joke about it," the spokesman said. "Other members of the administration often joke and say that they feel uncomfortable when such important people (the leadership of the presidential administration) are under sanctions, and they aren’t.

"Those are just jokes, just a figure of speech." He added that practice shows that "more often, this is a double-edged sword, which deals a blow not only to the interests of those falling under the restrictions, but of those who introduce these restrictions as well."

"Sanctions can’t be for the best. Sanctions are always bad," Peskov stressed. "However, while being under some absolutely unlawful restrictions, we get an opportunity to mobilize our domestic resources and do what, perhaps, we would have needed much more time to do under normal conditions: establish our own production, our own electronic systems, strengthen our banking and financial infrastructure and so on."
Related Stories
Iranian diplomat remains in Oslo due to personal reasons: Spokesman
Islam Times - Iran Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ramin Mehmanparast says an Iranian diplomat in Norway has remained in the country after the end of ...
Comment


Featured Stories
N Korea Advanced Weapons Programs in 2020 despite Sanctions: UN
N Korea Advanced Weapons Programs in 2020 despite Sanctions: UN
Two US Carrier Groups Conduct Exercises in South China Sea
Two US Carrier Groups Conduct Exercises in South China Sea
9 February 2021
Car Breaks into “Israeli” Air Base Home to F-35s, Exposing Security Holes
Car Breaks into “Israeli” Air Base Home to F-35s, Exposing Security Holes
9 February 2021
From Baghdad, Iranian Judiciary Chief: Response to Assassination of Gen. Soleimani Coming
From Baghdad, Iranian Judiciary Chief: Response to Assassination of Gen. Soleimani Coming
9 February 2021
Important Message from Imam Khamenei for Putin
Important Message from Imam Khamenei for Putin
8 February 2021
Nothing New! “Israel” Approves $9bn Military Deal with US
Nothing New! “Israel” Approves $9bn Military Deal with US
8 February 2021
Canada Supports ICC Investigation over Israeli Crimes
Canada Supports ICC Investigation over Israeli Crimes
8 February 2021
Death Sentences for Three Saudi Minors Commuted to 10 Years in Jail
Death Sentences for Three Saudi Minors Commuted to 10 Years in Jail
8 February 2021
Iran to Return to JCPOA Commitments If All US Sanctions Lifted in Practice: Ayatollah Khamanei
Iran to Return to JCPOA Commitments If All US Sanctions Lifted in Practice: Ayatollah Khamanei
7 February 2021
Venezuela Jails Two Spies for Giving US Oil Data
Venezuela Jails Two Spies for Giving US Oil Data
7 February 2021
Israel is an Apartheid Regime: MEP
Israel is an Apartheid Regime: MEP
7 February 2021
NYT: UAE Hired American Hackers to Spy on ’Enemies’
NYT: UAE Hired American Hackers to Spy on ’Enemies’
7 February 2021
Bomb Plot against Venezuelan National Assembly Averted
Bomb Plot against Venezuelan National Assembly Averted
6 February 2021