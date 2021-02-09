0
Britain: Threat of Chemical, Biological Attacks on Rise

Wallace added that “Some regimes around the world increasingly believed it was acceptable to use nerve agents and pathogens against their opponents.”

In an interview with The Times newspaper the minister said such attacks were "what happens in a sort of breakdown of world order".

And he blamed the internet for providing a "turbo boost" to extremist groups trying to acquire or build such weapons.

"Globally, I think there is a growing threat of chemical or biological [attack]," he told the newspaper, adding that “It depends on what is at hand for people using the internet.”
