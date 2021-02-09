President Rouhani: Iran Won’t Take First Step, Nuclear Deal Was Revoked by USA

Islam Times - Iranian President Hasan Rouhani said that US unilateral withdrawal from JCPOA and EU’s lack of commitment made Iran to reduce its obligations under the Nuclear Deal, confirming that the Islamic Republic, thus, would not take the first step in this regard..

President Rouhani made the remarks in a ceremony on Tuesday in which the ambassador of foreign countries felicitated the president on the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution of Iran.He said that the anniversary of Islamic Revolution established democracy in Iran, adding that the country has sought to ensure peace and stability for the last 42 years.The president noted that two wars have been imposed on Iran during the past years, one by Saddam and one by Trump, and the country resisted both aggression and finally became victorious.He underlined the Islamic Republic had difficulty in accessing its financial resources in the past year to provide the country with medical equipment, foodstuff, and vaccine which was due to US illegals sanctions.According to President Rouhani, US new administration has not adopted necessary measures to help the Iranian nation and government in the fight against the pandemic, adding that the domestic COVID-19 vaccine will be available in the upcoming months.