0
Tuesday 9 February 2021 - 23:11

President Rouhani: Iran Won’t Take First Step, Nuclear Deal Was Revoked by USA

Story Code : 915370
President Rouhani: Iran Won’t Take First Step, Nuclear Deal Was Revoked by USA
President Rouhani made the remarks in a ceremony on Tuesday in which the ambassador of foreign countries felicitated the president on the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution of Iran.

He said that the anniversary of Islamic Revolution established democracy in Iran, adding that the country has sought to ensure peace and stability for the last 42 years.

The president noted that two wars have been imposed on Iran during the past years, one by Saddam and one by Trump, and the country resisted both aggression and finally became victorious.

He underlined the Islamic Republic had difficulty in accessing its financial resources in the past year to provide the country with medical equipment, foodstuff, and vaccine which was due to US illegals sanctions.

According to President Rouhani, US new administration has not adopted necessary measures to help the Iranian nation and government in the fight against the pandemic, adding that the domestic COVID-19 vaccine will be available in the upcoming months.
Related Stories
President Rouhani: Another Defeat Awaiting US This Month
Islam Times - President Hassan Rouhani said Wednesday, during the cabinet session, that the US administration will fail to achieve its goal to revive UN sanctions lifted in 2015 in the ...
Comment


Featured Stories
N Korea Advanced Weapons Programs in 2020 despite Sanctions: UN
N Korea Advanced Weapons Programs in 2020 despite Sanctions: UN
Two US Carrier Groups Conduct Exercises in South China Sea
Two US Carrier Groups Conduct Exercises in South China Sea
9 February 2021
Car Breaks into “Israeli” Air Base Home to F-35s, Exposing Security Holes
Car Breaks into “Israeli” Air Base Home to F-35s, Exposing Security Holes
9 February 2021
From Baghdad, Iranian Judiciary Chief: Response to Assassination of Gen. Soleimani Coming
From Baghdad, Iranian Judiciary Chief: Response to Assassination of Gen. Soleimani Coming
9 February 2021
Important Message from Imam Khamenei for Putin
Important Message from Imam Khamenei for Putin
8 February 2021
Nothing New! “Israel” Approves $9bn Military Deal with US
Nothing New! “Israel” Approves $9bn Military Deal with US
8 February 2021
Canada Supports ICC Investigation over Israeli Crimes
Canada Supports ICC Investigation over Israeli Crimes
8 February 2021
Death Sentences for Three Saudi Minors Commuted to 10 Years in Jail
Death Sentences for Three Saudi Minors Commuted to 10 Years in Jail
8 February 2021
Iran to Return to JCPOA Commitments If All US Sanctions Lifted in Practice: Ayatollah Khamanei
Iran to Return to JCPOA Commitments If All US Sanctions Lifted in Practice: Ayatollah Khamanei
7 February 2021
Venezuela Jails Two Spies for Giving US Oil Data
Venezuela Jails Two Spies for Giving US Oil Data
7 February 2021
Israel is an Apartheid Regime: MEP
Israel is an Apartheid Regime: MEP
7 February 2021
NYT: UAE Hired American Hackers to Spy on ’Enemies’
NYT: UAE Hired American Hackers to Spy on ’Enemies’
7 February 2021
Bomb Plot against Venezuelan National Assembly Averted
Bomb Plot against Venezuelan National Assembly Averted
6 February 2021